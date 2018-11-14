Air Force Global Strike Command hosts 2nd Annual Women’s Leadership Symposium

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Women make up only 20 percent of the Air Force — a statistic this branch of the military is hoping to change.
For the last two days airmen from across the country met at Barksdale Air Force Base to attend this year’s W omen’s Leadership Symposium.
Hosted by the Air Force Global Strike Command, the symposium was designed to provide women an opportunity to discuss issues that affect them, leadership roles, and learn about ways to create more diverse and inclusive environments within the Air Force.
Keynote speakers included Brigadier General Wilma Vaught and Lieutenant General Stayce Harris who both broke barriers for women with their service.
“Just the mere presence of being surrounded by women, especially for women that are in careers that are male dominated is extremely powerful,” said Event Coordinator Major Kristine Poblete. “(It’s) empowering to see what you could become, because representation is everything.”
Airmen like Staff Sergeant Jolene Canaga say they’ve learned a lot and plan to use what they’ve learned to help them grow in their respected fields.
“I just kind of went into it with an open mind,” Canaga said. “I didn’t want to go into it with expectations. I just wanted to be able to take something I can bring back and one of the lessons yesterday was empowerment, so I think that’s something I want to be able to bring back to my career field.”
Around 200 airmen showed up for this event that wrapped up Wednesday.
This is the second year Global Strike Command has hosted this event, and they plan to bring it back for a third year.
