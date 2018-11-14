After a freezing Thursday morning, a great warm-up begins!

Despite clearing skies, the afternoon will certainly not be warm. At the noon hour, temperatures were in the low to mid 40s. Skies were clearing across much of the Ark-La-Tex. However, Ruston was still cloudy with a noon temperature of 34. Skies will be clear overnight and that does not bode well for Thursday morning temps. With the clear skies and near calm winds, there is nothing to stop those temperatures from dropping very quickly. I am expecting Thursday lows to be in the 20s to near 30. There may be a cloud sun mix, according to Future Track, but a warm up begins with highs in the low to mid 50s. Friday will be even better with sunshine and highs near 60. Saturday starts the weekend with the warmest afternoon of the next seven days: 64. We cool back down a bit Sunday through Tuesday with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s. There will also widely scattered showers. By next Wednesday rain becomes likely with a high near 60.