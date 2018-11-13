Man arrested, accused of shooting woman in the mouth

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) - A man has been arrested in the shooting of a woman overnight in Natchitoches.
Jimmy Benjamin, 37 of Natchitoches is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder.
Early Monday morning, Natchitoches police officers responded to a call saying that a woman had been shot in the mouth.
Officers went to Genti Street where they found Shenihia Arthur with that wound. She was able to give officers as much information on the shooter and where she was shot.
She was later sent from Natchitoches Regional Medical Center to another hospital for the severity of her injuries.
Based on information collected by investigators, a warrant was issued to search Benjamin’s home on Genti Street.
He was taken into custody and arrested. He is being held at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101, Detective Bobby Beard of the Natchitoches Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (318) 238-3914.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.