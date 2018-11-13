Returning winds have Southern California firefighters wary

An American flag is draped over the charred remains of an old pickup truck entering Point Dume along the pacific coast highway in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018. Strong Santa Ana winds have returned to Southern California, fanning a huge wildfire that has scorched a string of communities west of Los Angeles. A one-day lull in the dry, northeasterly winds ended Sunday morning and authorities warn that the gusts will continue through Tuesday. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (AP)