Progress on Lake Street Crossing Arm

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - There could be some progress in the efforts to reopen the Lake Street Railroad crossing.
It’s been closed for 4 years now. The extended closure is upsetting some business owners who are cut off from Clyde Fant Parkway.
Today, Shreveport City Council was told the design for the crossing arm is done. A cost estimate and contract will be sent to the city and Holiday Inn by the new project manager at Union Pacific for further discussion.
A notice of intent has also been submitted to the proper agencies.
City council was considering reopening the road if significant work wasn’t done by January 1st. Councilman Jeff Everson will table that measure in light of the update.
