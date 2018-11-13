Neighbors describe their part in hours-long weekend standoff of accused killer

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - We're learning more about the capture of an accused double murderer captured after a weekend standoff.
Now the next door neighbors to that standoff describe the small role they played in helping capture the suspect.
A Louisiana State Police helicopter flew overhead and the k -9 officers led the way, as officers ended a nearly 6-hour long standoff Saturday night on Penick Street in Shreveport.
They captured 34-year-old DeWayne Watkins, saying he's the very same man who got a ride from Kelly and Heather Jose outside Mall Saint Vincent Thursday night.
Their bodies were discovered hours later, 3 miles away from the mall with their car fully engulfed in flames in the carport of an abandoned house.
That standoff would unfold two blocks away two days later. "I was so scared until I had the worst panic attack I've ever had," recalled Marie Lane.
Lane and her longtime roommate Charles Thomas said that say just before the standoff ended, officers knocked on his front door.
"And he said, 'can we bring the dog through?' I said, 'bring 'em on through.' And he brought a dog on through, came around the back," said Thomas.
Moments later Thomas added that he could hear officers speak to the suspect: "Show your hands.' And I guess that's where they got caught up with him back there."
Thomas showed us the bathroom window next door where Watkins reportedly crawled through, before jumping on and breaking the fence between the two homes, before Watkins' capture in Thomas' backyard.
Ironically, Lane and Thomas said that after periods of years in which they had no neighbor on either side of their home, they had been praying for neighbors.
These neighbors said they had occasionally spoken with Watkins. You might think they would describe some kind of a monster. Instead, they described just the opposite, saying he has been kind and friendly.
"You wouldn't think he would hurt a fly. Nope. Not a fly," began Lane. "This guy seemed just as pleasant as me or you."
And perhaps that's what bothers these roommates the most because they didn't see even a hint of hostility or ill intent from a man who'd been their neighbor for nearly two months.
DeWayne Watkins is now in the Caddo Parish Correctional Center facing two counts of second-degree murder. His bond is set at $1 million.
