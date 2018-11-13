National non-profit provides coats for Queensborough Elementary School

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Students at Queensborough Elementary School were able to walk away with brand new coats November 13. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Operation Warm provided more than 300 coats to every student in the school.
“It’s huge for us, and for the school and for Operation Warm,” said Kellie Duhon who serves as the community relations consultant for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana. “It’s snowing today so we’re excited to be able to hand out the coats to the kids. It’s a real big need.”
Shreveport Job Corps Guys and Ties group as well as the Shreveport Police Department were on hand volunteering and helping students find coats.
Operation Warm is a national non-profit that began in Pennsylvania, and this is the first time the organization was able to provide coats to students in Shreveport.
Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Grace Sica says all of the coats are made from recycled plastic.
“In addition to giving the gift of warmth….we’re also kind of teaching the kids a little sustainability lesson too…that if a water bottle can become a coat, imagine what else we can do,” she said.
Principal Marco French says he sees a lot of his students coming to school without coats so many are happy to be able to walk away with something new to wear.
“We’ve been broadcasting to the kids (and) advertising and letting them know what’s going to go on, and many of them were like so is this our Christmas gift,” he said. “I (said) no it’s an early Christmas gift.”
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana says they plan to reach out to the non-profit again and try to do this event at another school in the city for next year.
