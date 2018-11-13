Mayor Tyler names substitute police chief

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Mayor Ollie Tyler announces Chief Administrative Assistant Ben Raymond will assume the position as Substitute Chief of the Shreveport Police Department upon the medical leave of Chief Alan Crump.
Chief Crump submitted paperwork to Mayor Tyler this week immediately placing him on medical leave.
Chief Raymond has nearly 19 years of service with The Shreveport Police Department, serving in roles that include Special Response Team Member, Narcotics Agent, Patrol Officer and Academy Instructor.
“I am confident that Chief Raymond has what it takes to lead this department with the support of Deputy Chief Bill Goodin and the brave men and women of the Shreveport Police Department,” said Mayor Tyler. “In his position as Chief Administrative Assistant, Chief Raymond has shown leadership, commitment, and dedication in serving the citizens of Shreveport.”
Chief Raymond was promoted to sergeant in 2017 while he was assigned as an instructor at the Shreveport’s Regional Police Training Academy. In September of 2017, he was appointed to be the Chief Administrative Assistant where he was responsible for the creation, implementation and management of the department’s more than $50 million operating budget.
Pursuant to Civil Service Law, the Substitute Chief will initially be appointed for 30 days.
Mayor Tyler will make a recommendation for the extension of this appointment to the Civil Service Board as required.
