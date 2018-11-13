Mayor Awaits Chief’s Official Retirement Letter

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Monday marked the first city council work session since Police Chief Alan Crump announced his abrupt retirement Friday.
Crump was absent from his usual seat in the back corner of city council chambers.
At the time of today's council work session, Mayor Ollie Tyler said she was still waiting for his official retirement letter.
"I've got to get that in writing. Word of mouth is not law,” said Tyler.
"I'm going to give him until tomorrow to see if he has all the documents on what he is really going to do with his career and his life."
Tyler says she did speak with Crump on the phone again Monday. She’s confident she'll have the letter by her deadline.
But until she gets it, the search process for a new interim chief is delayed.
"Well that process is going to be done according to civil service law, so I've gotta wait until I get the documentation and that documentation will drive what I can do based on civil service law,” said the mayor.
While the process continues, Mayor Tyler says she has confidence in Deputy Chief Bill Goodin to lead the department.
District E Councilman James Flurry was one of the council members who supported a no confidence vote in Chief Crump. He says he was surprised by the Chief's announcement but still thinks the police department needs a new direction. He's hoping for a national search for a new chief.
"Chief Crump did the best he could. He got blamed for the biggest part of. But when you are in a leadership role, you take the good with the bad. If you are successful you are a hero, but if things don't go well, you have to man up and take that too,” said Flurry.
Flurry was recently re-elected to his seat and will be a part of the council confirming the next chief.
"I think you 'll see a lot more questions this time in the confirmation hearing,” said Flurry.
When asked if Crump will attend tomorrow’s regular city council meeting, Mayor Tyler said that’s his choice.
