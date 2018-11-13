2 dead, following 2 shootings, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Two people are dead after two morning shootings on Tuesday in Shreveport.
The first shooting was reported just after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday. According to officers on the scene, a man was found lying face down behind some trees at the corner of Fairfax Avenue and Corbitt Street.
Officers tell KSLA News 12 that the victim was shot at least one time with a rifle. He was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, where he later died.
Detectives were able to find shell casings in the area of the shooting. They are also reviewing the area for possible surveillance footage. Officers believe the victim was shot with an AK-47 rifle.
No one has been arrested.
The second shooting was reported just before 4:00 a.m. Tuesday. According to online records, Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting on Mayfield Street between Broadway Avenue and Kelley Key Street.
According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, the victim in the Mayfield shooting has died.
This is a developing story, stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
