Man charged with sex crimes against a child

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A man is behind bars with no bond, accused of his alleged role in the of sex crime against a juvenile victim.
Leslie D. Crawford, 47, is charged charged with molestation of a juvenile under 13.
On November 9, family members of a female juvenile said that Crawford was seen inappropriately touching the victim. The child, below the age of 10, was removed from the dangerous situation, according to the Shreveport Police Department.
Investigators began looking into the situation, and interviewed Crawford. That's when officers learned Crawford was charged with aggravated incest and molestation of a juvenile just five years prior.
