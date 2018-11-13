Guiding young boys on the path to college

95 teenage boys will be inducted into the program on Sunday at Diamond Jack’s Casino. The Northwest Louisiana Education Leadership and Training Foundation (N.E.L.T.) prepares students ages 13 to 18 for educational, occupational, and social guidance. It was founded as a result of the direct need for mentorship in the Caddo/Bossier Parish Public/Private School System. Dedicated to youth and community service, N.E.L.T. promotes cultural diversity, provides extensive instruction that encompasses students holistic development, and seeks partnership with local government agencies and educational institutions. The N.E.L.T. Foundation provides guidance in students with a strong class focus on character, personality, socialization skills, leadership skills, career readiness, and dining etiquette.