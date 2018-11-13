The Great Snow Of November 13, 2018. To be continued.

After a round of snow earlier this morning for a lot of folks in parts of the Ark-La-Tex, a second area of snow continues to push northeast into East Texas and may eventually move across Upper Toledo Bend. I have noticed some rain trying to mix in with the snow. Temperatures are still in the low to mid 30s and would support flurries. I don’t expect any problem with travel across the area. We have had a multitude of great snow pics and snow video. You are welcome to send your pics and video in, as well. Don’t forget that temperatures after midnight into early morning Wednesday will be in the 20s to near 30.