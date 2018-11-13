FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning issued for NW LA tonight

The first area wide freeze this fall is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Despite a heavy dose of cloud coverage, most, if not all of the ArkLaTex, will drop to or below 32 degrees Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will range from near 25 degrees north of I-30 to 32 degrees NW LA.
The forecast low for Shreveport is 29 degrees. It is typical for Shreveport to see its first freeze of fall around this time. The average day of the first freeze is November 15.
A Freeze Warning will be in effect for all of NW LA and Harrison, Rusk, Panola, Shelby, Sabine, San Augustine and Nacogdoches Counties in E TX from midnight to 9AM Wednesday. Even though the rest of the area will experience freezing temperatures, the parishes and counties under the Freeze Warning will likely experience their first freeze this fall.
With the temperatures expected to drop to or below freezing Tuesday night, make sure to protect the 4 'P’s: people, pets, plants and pipes.
Make sure everyone has adequate heat and bundles up before going outside.
Do not leave your pets outside. Make sure to bring them inside or give them a warm shelter with fresh food and unfrozen water.
Frozen or burst pipes will not be an issue for many Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Many places will only drop spend a short period of time at or below freezing. However, it’s always a good idea to be proactive than reactive.
Temperatures will likely drop below freezing across the I-30 corridor after 8 p.m. on Tuesday and stay below freezing through 9 or 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. This means temperatures could be below freezing for more than 12 hours. This could be a long enough period time for any exterior or exposed pipes or faucets to freeze.
The sky will eventually start to clear Wednesday into Wednesday night. This will allow for a good radiational cooling night. Lows will likely be in the 20s area wide. Wednesday night will likely be the coolest night out of the next 7.
Most places will stay just above freezing Thursday night. However, freezing temperatures will be possible along and north of I-30 Thursday night into Friday morning.
According to the Electrical Safety Foundation International, heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires in the United States.
- Never leave a space heater unattended
- Never use a space heater to warm bedding, cook food, dry clothes or warm frozen pipes
- Keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn
- Plug space heaters directly into a wall outlet
- Keep space heaters on a flat, level surface
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to be your First Alert on the potential for freezing temperatures and this cold blast.
