FIRST ALERT: First area wide freeze expected tonight

Many of us saw their first snowflakes this fall first thing this morning. We had scattered snow flurries pass through the area. The snow has turned back into rain this afternoon and is exiting the ArkLaTex. Most of the area will stay dry the rest of the day.
The bigger weather headline this afternoon will be the chill. Most places will struggle to hit 40 degrees this afternoon. A north wind at 10-15 mph will likely keep wind chills in the 30s area wide. Keep your coat, a hat and gloves handy the rest of the day.
The first area wide freeze is expected tonight. A Freeze Warning will be in effect for all of NW LA and Harrison, Rusk, Panola, Shelby, Sabine, San Augustine and Nacogdoches Counties in E TX from midnight to 9AM Wednesday. Even though the rest of the area will experience freezing temperatures, the parishes and counties under the Freeze Warning will likely experience their first freeze this fall, which is why they are under the warning. Despite a heavy dose of cloud coverage, lows will range from the mid 20s north of I-30 to near 32 degrees across NW LA. A few more snow flurries will be possible tonight, mainly across NW LA and SW AR.
You'll need a coat, hat and gloves Wednesday morning and afternoon. Highs will only be near or just above 40 degrees. Expect a mostly cloudy sky. However, we should see more peeks of sunshine in the afternoon, especially across E TX. Luckily, the wind won't be as strong. The wind will only be out of the north at 5-10 mph.
With a clearing sky Wednesday night into Thursday morning, temperatures are going to tumble. Wednesday night will likely be the coldest night of the fall season far. Temperatures will tumble into the 20s area wide. A hard freeze will be possible expected.
Temperatures will start to rebound Thursday afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be near or just above 50 degrees. Most places will top 60 degrees Friday afternoon. Most places will stay above freezing Thursday night. Freezing temperatures will still be possible along and north of I-30, though.
Saturday is going to be the better half of the weekend. Expect more sunshine than clouds and highs in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday. Another cold front will push south across the area on Sunday. This front will kick up more clouds and a few showers. Highs on Sunday will be near 60 degrees.
A few showers could linger into Monday. Highs early next week will be in the 50s. Our next big rain maker looks like it could arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. This could make could impact travel plans for Thanksgiving.
Have a great night and stay warm!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.