FIRST ALERT: First area wide freeze expected tonight

The first area wide freeze is expected tonight. A Freeze Warning will be in effect for all of NW LA and Harrison, Rusk, Panola, Shelby, Sabine, San Augustine and Nacogdoches Counties in E TX from midnight to 9AM Wednesday. Even though the rest of the area will experience freezing temperatures, the parishes and counties under the Freeze Warning will likely experience their first freeze this fall, which is why they are under the warning. Despite a heavy dose of cloud coverage, lows will range from the mid 20s north of I-30 to near 32 degrees across NW LA. A few more snow flurries will be possible tonight, mainly across NW LA and SW AR.