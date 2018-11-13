ETX authorities warn residents of phone scam

HARRISON COUNTY, TEXAS (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam that's tricking people into thinking they're them.
Victims say that the scammers say they're an official of the Harrison County Sheriff's Office or District Attorney's office an they want to have the person settle a case prior to being taken to court, or to post a bond for a bogus offense that has been filed against the person.
The victim is given a fake case number and then is asked to get a prepaid credit card, and are given a phone number to call (usually with an 844 area code, which is toll free).
After buying the card and calling the number, they are instructed to give the card’s information so the money can be retrieved.
Once the scammers have the card's money, there is no way to retrieve it.
Authorities with HCSO say that the caller is most often in a foreign country and using cell phones that they manipulate to appear that they are legitimate callers from Harrison County.
