Deputies conduct high-water rescue

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office asks resident to heed the warning of “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” after a family with six children was rescued from flood water on Linwood Avenue Tuesday morning.
According to a news release, the driver of a SUV drove into high water on the road before the water pushed the vehicle into a nearby ditch. Just before 7 Tuesday morning, Caddo Deputy Kevin Calhoun was called to the scene.
The entire family was able to escape and get on the roof to call for help.
The news release states that Calhoun couldn’t even see the Chevy Tahoe from his vehicle on Barron Road. He waded into the flood water and once he learned the family was safe, he called for help.
The driver was taking the kids to school in Desoto Parish before getting stuck in the water.
The sheriff’s office posted drone video of the flood waters after rescuing the family.
The sheriff’s office is also asking residents to avoid driving around barricades and through high water.
