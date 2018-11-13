COLD WEATHER officially grips the Ark-La-Tex. Be prepared.

We started the day with cloudy skies, gusty north winds and lows in the low to mid 30s. “Feels like” temps were in the 20s. The day ahead holds cloudy skies, gusty north winds and highs in the low 40s. There may be a few snow showers around. Lows tonight will be in 20s to near 30 under cloudy skies with gusty north winds. A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the area. “Feels like” temps could be in the teens tomorrow morning. Wednesday afternoon will see highs again in the low 40s. Thursday morning will see another freeze with lows in the 20s followed by highs in the low to mid 50s under sunny skies. Friday is a sunny day with lows in the low 30s and highs near 60.