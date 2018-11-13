California suspect in deadly Kansas hoax call to change plea

FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, Tyler Barriss, of California, appears for a preliminary hearing in Wichita, Kan. Barriss is accused of making a hoax phone call that led police to fatally shoot an unarmed man in Wichita, Kan., in December 2017. Barris is set to change his plea in federal court. (Bo Rader/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File) (Bo Rader)