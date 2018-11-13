Bossier City PD investigating armed robbery

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Bossier City Police are on the scene of an armed robbery on Airline Drive.
According to Bossier City Spokeswoman Traci Landry, the incident happened outside of the business.
No word on suspects, descriptions or if anyone is in custody at this time.
A school nearby, Greenacres Middle, is not on lock down or restrictive movement at this time, according to Bossier Schools Spokeswoman Sonja Bailes.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.