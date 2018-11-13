Boil Advisory issued for Sarepta residents

WEBSTER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Blocker Water Works Corporation has issued a Boil Advisory for the residents of Sarepta, Louisiana. The town is located in Webster Parish.
The cause of the advisory is unknown at this time.
TIPS FOR BOILING WATER
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).
