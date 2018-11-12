Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings will see freezing temperatures. Be prepared.

I remember that a good scout is “always prepared”. And that brings me to urging you to be prepared for freezing temps tonight in the western counties of the Ark-La-Tex. Temps could be either side of 30 degrees. However, almost all the Ark-La-Tex will see freezing temperatures Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, as well. I would not be surprised to see a lot of lows in the 20s to near 30. Be prepared for the “Three Ps”: pets, pipes and plants. If you have an outside pet, consider bringing it inside or at least provide a shelter with some old towels or blankets. Make sure there is fresh water and not frozen water. Of course, covering those plants is a must, or better yet, bring them in. When it comes to exposed pipes, you certainly want to wrap them, preferably with wrapping that is specifically for freeze protection. However, in a pinch, you can wrap exposed pipes with newspaper. Crumple it up and loosely put it around the pipes as an insulation and secure it with any kind of tape or twine. It’s certainly better than nothing at all. Be sure to check on your elderly friends and family to make sure they have adequate heat. One last thing, if you are already prepared, you might want to volunteer to help a neighbor who might be in need. Bundle up and stay warm.