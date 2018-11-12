Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Shreveport plans to build new playground

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A new playground for the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Shreveport is coming soon. On Monday, the hospital received a $25,000 check from the David and Teresa Disiere Foundation to help build the new patient friendly playground.
The foundation also pledges to match up to $25,000, in additional donations to help the hospital raise its goal of $175,00 to complete the playground.
“I think it’s impactful to the children and that’s certainly what it’s all about,” said David Disiere. “I think it will be a great asset for them to enjoy and recreate as well as rehabilitate.”
The new playground will have equipment for children who use crutches or wheelchairs. Physical therapists plan to use the playground for rehabilitation.
Brandy Mcintyre’s two daughters have used this hospital and she’s excited that this new playground will help her children have fun when they come to visit. “All kids want to play on a playground, whether you’re in a wheelchair or not, whether you’ve had surgery or not,” she said. “So for them to have a safe space with the right accessible equipment is just priceless.”
Once the hospital meets their goal, it should take around a year for the playground to be completed.
The hospital will be named after David’s father Francis Disiere, who was a longtime member of the El Karubah Shriners in Shreveport.
