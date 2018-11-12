School closure announced on Nov. 12

Elysian Fields ISD closed due to heavy rains, flooding
By KSLA Staff | November 12, 2018 at 5:24 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 9:02 AM

(KSLA) - An East Texas school district has announced that classes have been canceled as rains roll over the ArkLaTex.

Elysian Fields ISD has announced school is closed due to flooded roads. Caddo, Bossier and DeSoto Parishes are under a flood warning until 7 a.m.

No other official school closures have been announced as of 5:20 a.m.

For today’s forecast, click here.

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to be your First Alert.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.