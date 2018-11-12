School closure announced on Nov. 12

(KSLA) - An East Texas school district has announced that classes have been canceled as rains roll over the ArkLaTex.
Elysian Fields ISD has announced school is closed due to flooded roads. Caddo, Bossier and DeSoto Parishes are under a flood warning until 7 a.m.
No other official school closures have been announced as of 5:20 a.m.
For today’s forecast, click here.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to be your First Alert.
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.