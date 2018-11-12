Rain decreases but the “Big Chill” is on!

We started the day with heavy rain and isolated thunder, gusty NE Winds and lows in the 40s. The day ahead holds heavy rain in the morning with showers in the afternoon, gusty NW winds and highs only in the 40s. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 30s under mostly cloudy skies with gusty north winds. Tuesday will find a partial clearing trend with highs only in the 40s with gusty north winds.
By Wednesday morning, a hard freeze will be found for the entire area with lows in the 20s, the coldest air so far this season. Afternoon highs will be either side of 50. Thursday will see another freeze with lows in the 20s followed by highs near 50 under sunny skies. Friday is a sunny day with lows in the low 30s and highs near 60.
The weekend will be warmer and dry with plenty of sunshine. Lows Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s followed by highs in the low 60s. Sunday will see lows near 40 and highs in the 50s to near 60.
