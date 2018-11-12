Lunch with Coach O: Rice Preview

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron met with sports journalists on Monday for his weekly news conference to preview the upcoming matchup for the Tigers.
No. 7 LSU will host the Rice Owls in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, November 17. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. The game will air on ESPN-U.
The Tigers were able to pull out a victory on November 10 despite a lackluster performance on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Orgeron said he was proud of his team’s win despite not finishing strong against the Razorbacks.
LSU squeaked out a 24-17 victory over Arkansas despite a fourth quarter comeback by the Razorbacks.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passed for 195 yards and one touchdown, with 15 completions out of 21 passes.
Nick Brossette, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Burrow, and Justin Jefferson rushed for a combined 164 yards.
Orgeron discussed the Tigers victory over the Razorbacks and previewed the Tiger’s second-to-last regular season game against the Rice Owls.
