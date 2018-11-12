House fire ‘under control,' still smoldering in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Crews are still on the scene of a house fire in Longview.
According to the Longview Fire Department’s Twitter, they are responded to a reported fire near the intersection of East Pirate Avenue and Rainbow Drive.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May reported the house was vacant but was used for personal storage by the homeowner. Due to the heavy content in the house, crews are having difficulties completely putting out the fire.
The homeowner was home at the time of the fire however no injuries were reported.
A neighbor walking his dogs had first reported the fire, according to a reporter on scene.
