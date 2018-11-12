Local dental office collecting candy for troops

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - If you have some leftover Halloween candy, there’s a local dental office looking to take it off your hands. Shreveport Bossier Family Dental Care, in Bossier City, is collecting Halloween candy for Barksdale airmen and women who are stationed overseas.
They’ve been collecting candy since the beginning of the month, and owner, Dr. Bryan Stewart says they just wanted to do something nice for the troops.
“We want to support our troops,” he said. “We want them to have a piece of home when they’re out away from their family, and anything we can do to make that a little bit better for them is what we want to do.”
Holly Witte and her daughter Caroline heard about everything on Facebook and Caroline decided she wanted to donate some of her candy. “I definitely don’t need all that candy, but I think it’s like a good way to encourage the troops that may not have everything that they may want,” she said. “(It) just gives them some encouragement to keep fighting.”
You can drop off candy at 3412 Barksdale Boulevard, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday November 16.
They will bring it over to the base, who will then ship it out to their troops.
