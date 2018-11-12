For Joe Mauer, being from Minnesota means this isn't goodbye

That's the same city where Hall of Fame members Jack Morris, Paul Molitor and Dave Winfield were raised. Mauer's final tally of 2,123 hits might ultimately leave him short of the call to Cooperstown, but he was clearly on that track over the first 10 years of his career considering he hit .323 with an .873 on-base-plus-slugging percentage until a concussion in 2013 forced him to move out from behind the plate and become a first baseman. Mauer is the only American League catcher to win a batting title, a feat he accomplished three times: 2006, 2008 and 2009.