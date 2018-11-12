Group hosts prayer vigil to honor homicide victims

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -As many as 50 people came out to a prayer vigil to show Shreveport that there is more love than hate in the city.
The group met outside of Mall St. Vincent to honor the two people found dead in a burning car last Thursday.
Police have not identified the victims, but several people in attendance said they belonged to their church.
“Their lives were taken doing something they wanted to do, and that was to serve. They didn’t care who you were or about the color of your skin,” Monika Grimsley says. “They just wanted to help people.”
Police say the victims were last seen picking someone up at Mall St. Vincent who needed a ride. They were later found burning in a car off Penick Street and San Jacinto Avenue.
On late Saturday night, a long standoff occurred between police and suspect, 34-year-old DeWayne Willie Watkins.
After hours of negotiations with law enforcement, police went inside the home, and captured Watkins after he escape through the back window.
People at the vigil say through this time comes a sense of peace.
