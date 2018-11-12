Flooding reported in the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - Reports of flooding in the ArkLaTex have been spotted throughout the ArkLaTex following heavy rains on Monday, Nov. 12.
Reports of Highway 79 in Panola County has been closed due to flooding.
In Caddo Parish, these areas have been closed due to flooding:
South Caddo Parish
- Mansfield Road at Barron road is cut off in the southbound lane. High Water signs have been placed but the road is completely impassible near the train tressel.
- North of the 9400 block of Linwood Avenue is completely impassible.
Interstate 20
- I-20 east bound exit ramp at mile marker 3 is flooded.
Motorists are asked to be safe on the roads and make sure to avoid high water.
