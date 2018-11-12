FIRST ALERT: Tracking the coldest blast of air so far this fall

Right now, Saturday is looking like the better half of the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. It’s going to be seasonable. Plus, Saturday will feature a ton of sunshine. Another cold front will arrive late this weekend into early next week. This front will bring in more clouds and maybe a few showers. There is not going to be a lot of moisture for this front to work with so our rain chances don’t look very good. This front will knock down our temperatures a little, though. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the mid to upper 50s.