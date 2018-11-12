FIRST ALERT: Tracking the coldest blast of air so far this fall

The coldest air of the fall season is plunging south into the ArkLaTex. This will set us up for our first area wide freeze. Temperatures will likely tumble below freezing across the entire area Tuesday night and Wednesday night. Lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will range from the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. With a clear sky and light wind, Wednesday night will be a good radiational cooling night, so it will likely be even colder than Tuesday night.
Tonight will be cold area wide. Freezing temperatures will be possible across SE OK, SW AR and northern E TX. A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of east Texas along and north of I-20 from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday. This is where temperatures will likely drop to or just below freezing for the first time this fall. Most of NW LA will stay just above freezing tonight.A north wind at 10-15 mph will put wind chills in the 20s area wide first thing Tuesday morning. Make sure you and your kids are bundled up.
Tuesday will be a chilly, breezy day. Clouds may hang on for much of the area and highs will only be in the mid 40s. Keep in mind, our average high for this time of year is 69 degrees. Expect a north wind at 10-15 mph. Wind chills will likely be stuck in the 30s all day. Keep a heavy jacket or coat, hat and gloves handy all day.
The first area wide freeze will be possible Tuesday night. A Freeze Warning will likely be issued for portions of E TX and NW LA on Tuesday. Make sure to protect your sensitive plants and bring your pets inside.
Wednesday will be another sunny, chilly day. Once again, temperatures will likely not get out of the 40s, despite a ton of sunshine. Luckily, the wind doesn’t look like it’s going to be much a factor on Wednesday. Wednesday night will be the coldest night out of the next 7. Lows will be in the 20s area wide. A few places north of I-30 could drop to near 20 degrees. This is when you’ll want to cover up any exposed pipes outside.
Temperatures will start to warm back up towards the end of the work week. Most places will top 50 degrees on Thursday and 60 degrees on Friday. Most places will stay above freezing Thursday night and Friday night. The end of the work week looks dry, too.
Right now, Saturday is looking like the better half of the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. It’s going to be seasonable. Plus, Saturday will feature a ton of sunshine. Another cold front will arrive late this weekend into early next week. This front will bring in more clouds and maybe a few showers. There is not going to be a lot of moisture for this front to work with so our rain chances don’t look very good. This front will knock down our temperatures a little, though. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the mid to upper 50s.
