FIRST ALERT: Cold blast brings in first area wide freeze

This year it seems like we skipped fall and went straight to winter.
A cold front will blast through the ArkLaTex on Monday and bring in a shot of cold air. This front will likely bring in the coldest air of the fall season so far.
Several frosts and freezes will be possible over the next several nights. The first area wide freeze will be possible Tuesday night. If not Tuesday night, then it will be Wednesday night.
Lows Monday night will range from the mid 20s to the mid 30s. It’s going to be a cold night across the entire area. However, freezing temperatures are only expected across parts of E TX, mainly north of I-20, SE OK and SW AR. Most of NW LA will likely stay above freezing tonight.
A Freeze Warning will be in effect for Bowie Co., Camp Co., Cass Co., Franklin Co., Gregg Co., Harrison Co., Marion Co., Morris Co., Red River Co., Rusk Co., Titus Co., and Upshur Co. in E TX from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday. This is where temperatures will likely drop to or just below freezing for the first time this fall. Yes, temperatures will drop below freezing across SE OK and much of SW AR as well. However, these areas already experienced freezing temperatures this fall.
A stiff north wind at 10 to 20 mph tonight, will put wind chills in the 20s almost area wide Monday night through Tuesday morning. Make sure you and your kids bundle up first thing Tuesday morning. You want to make sure you cover up as much exposed skin as possible.
As the colder air continues to settle into the ArkLaTex, it’s going to get even colder Tuesday night and Wednesday night. The first area wide freeze will be likely Tuesday night. A Freeze Warning will likely be issued for NW LA on Tuesday. Most places will drop into the 20s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
With a clear sky and light wind, Wednesday night is going to be a good radiational cooling night. Even though FutureTrack is only showing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s Wednesday night. A few places north of I-30 could drop to 20 degrees by Thursday morning.
We need to make sure we protect the 4 P’s: people, pets, plants and pipes.
Don’t expect a big warm up in the afternoon either. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the 40s and only near 50 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures won’t top 60 degrees until the end of the work week or this weekend. Keep in mind, our average high for this time of year should be in the upper 60s, so temperatures will remain well below average for this time of year.
With a north wind at 10-15 mph, wind chills will likely only be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees all day on Tuesday. Keep a hat, gloves and coat handy all day!
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to be your First Alert on the potential for freezing temperatures and this cold blast.
