FIRST ALERT: Cold blast brings in first area wide freeze

A Freeze Warning will be in effect for Bowie Co., Camp Co., Cass Co., Franklin Co., Gregg Co., Harrison Co., Marion Co., Morris Co., Red River Co., Rusk Co., Titus Co., and Upshur Co. in E TX from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday. This is where temperatures will likely drop to or just below freezing for the first time this fall. Yes, temperatures will drop below freezing across SE OK and much of SW AR as well. However, these areas already experienced freezing temperatures this fall.