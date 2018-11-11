DeRidder man says he set house on fire because it had mold

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office reports that they have arrested a DeRidder man for setting his mother’s rent house on fire.
State Fire Marshall deputies were contacted by the DeRidder Fire Department on November 10, 2018 to assist with determining the origin and cause of a residential structure fire in the 300 block of Bell Street.
On inspection investigators classified the fire as incendiary and interviewed the suspect, Michael McClendon. The State Fire Marshal’s office states McClendon admitted to investigators that he set the fire because the house had mold.
McClendon has been booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail for simple arson.
