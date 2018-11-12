Celebrities offer thanks, condolences in death of Stan Lee

"Thank you, Stan, for making me not only the boy I was but also the man I am today. You had great power and you always used it responsibly, fostering billions of dreamers who all know your name — a name written in the stars for all time. You were not just the literary titan of comic books, you were our modern day Mark Twain. I will miss you all my days, my friend and hero. Excelsior forevermore." — Filmmaker, comic book devotee and Stan Lee friend Kevin Smith, via Instagram.