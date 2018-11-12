Caddo Schools Superintendent named 2019′s LA Superintendent of the Year

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Schools Superintendent T. Lamar Goree was named as 2019's Louisiana Superintendent of the Year.
The honor comes as Dr. Goree comes up on his fifth year as Caddo Schools Superintendent. He was awarded this distinction by the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents
“This has to be among the most humbling honors of my life,” Dr. Goree said, in a news release. “This award is affirmation for the work all of us in Caddo are doing and the progress made to advance our district. Thank you to the Louisiana Association of School Superintendent for making this possible and believing in what my team and I are doing for Caddo Parish.”
The announcement was made on Monday during the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents conference.
Goree is a product of the Caddo Schools system. He is a graduate of Huntington High School. He now will submit an application to the National Superintendent of the Year, sponsored by by the American Association of School Administrators, and represent Caddo Parish and the state of Louisiana at the 2019 AASA National Conference on Education in Los Angeles.
“He has been an extreme pleasure to work with,” said Caddo Parish School Board President Steve Riall, in a news release. “He has done an excellent job of bringing our scores up and shining a positive light on the great things happening throughout Caddo Parish."
Caddo Parish is also home to two Louisiana Students of the Year and the state Middle School Teacher of the year.
