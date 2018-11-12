Bienville Sheriff’s Office names man connected to fatal shooting

RINGGOLD, LA (KSLA) - The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office has released new information on a shooting that took a young mother’s life this weekend.
Isaiah Fritz Walter, 19, was found shot in the shoulder at the Bienville Apartments on Military Road in Ringgold.
According to Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Walter was “less than cooperative” when working with authorities, according to a Facebook post. However, authorities believe he was one of the individuals involved in an earlier scuffle in the complex’s parking lot which lead to the gunfire that wounded him and killed Chanett M. Carter, 31.
The Facebook post does not say if Walter is charged at this time or if he faces charges. It goes on to say that an unknown assailant(s) fired at Walter and another man running up a staircase.
At the apartment complex, a five-year-old child told a Ringgold police officer their mother would not wake up. That’s when officers found Carter’s body with a gunshot wound to her shoulder.
Authorities say a bullet passed through the door of an adjoining apartment and struck Carter on the couch.
According to BPSO, two investigators are working full time on the case.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 894-2092
