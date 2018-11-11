Women's role in WWI underplayed at Armistice weekend

FILE - This file photo taken on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 shows the graves of US nurses Dorothy Cromwell, left, and Gladys Cromwell, right, at the American Cemetery in Suresnes, near Paris, France. The two were beloved American nurses who worked tirelessness for Red Cross in France, but committed suicide shortly after the war overs the horrors they saw. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File) (Michel Euler)