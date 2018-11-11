FIRST ALERT: Showers move in late tonight, cold blast to start the week

Good morning! Another cool day in the ArkLaTex as we prepare for our next cold front to drop into the area. This frontal system will produce widespread rain throughout the overnight hours tonight and throughout most of your day on Monday.
Temperatures today continue to stay in the low 50s this afternoon. We wills start off with partly cloudy skies, but then clouds will increase throughout the day. A few showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, but most of the rain will hold off until late this evening. Low tonight won’t cool that much which increase cover, temperatures in the low 40s.
Rain is expected to move into the areas between 8-9 pm tonight. Rain will becomes more widespread overnight and will stay that way through the late afternoon hours. Rain looks to become more scattered for the evening commute. Heaving downpours and a few rumbles of thunder are possible.
You can expect Monday to be quite a washout. Don't forget the umbrella this day, you will need it! Highs only in the upper 40s, so it will be a cold rain, make sure to bundle up. Rainfall totals could be anywhere from 1-2" across the ArkLaTex once the rain moves through. We are expect wind gusts up to 30 mph during the day as this front passes through. You combine the wind with the rain and that could make for a dangerous situation on the roads, give yourself extra time Monday morning.
After Monday, we will dry out but we will stay cool. Mostly sunny skies will be in store from Tuesday to Saturday. Highs in the mid to upper 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. We will then gradually warm to the upper 50s Thursday and the low 60s Friday and Saturday.
We will be keeping an eye on overnight lows this week as they tumble into the upper 20 to low 30s some nights. This means a widespread freeze is possible across the ArkLaTex.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
