FIRST ALERT: Showers move in late tonight, cold blast to start the week

You can expect Monday to be quite a washout. Don't forget the umbrella this day, you will need it! Highs only in the upper 40s, so it will be a cold rain, make sure to bundle up. Rainfall totals could be anywhere from 1-2" across the ArkLaTex once the rain moves through. We are expect wind gusts up to 30 mph during the day as this front passes through. You combine the wind with the rain and that could make for a dangerous situation on the roads, give yourself extra time Monday morning.