FIRST ALERT: Rain could impact your Monday morning commute

Our next weather maker moves in tonight as a cold front approaches the ArkLaTex. This will prompt widespread showers across the area and a few embedded storms..
FUTURETRACK: Rain is expected to move into the areas between 8-9 pm tonight. Rain will becomes more widespread overnight and will stay that way through the late afternoon hours. Rain looks to become more scattered for the evening commute. Heaving downpours and a few rumbles of thunder are possible.
You can expect Monday to be quite a washout. Don’t forget the umbrella this day, you will need it! Highs only in the upper 40s, so it will be a cold rain, make sure to bundle up. Our high temperature will most likely be reached in the morning and we will cool throughout the day
Rainfall totals could be anywhere from 1-2″ across the ArkLaTex once the rain moves through.
We are expect wind gusts up to 30 mph during the day as this front passes through. You combine the wind with the rain and that could make for a dangerous situation on the roads, give yourself extra time Monday morning.
Temperatures today continue to stay in the low 50s this afternoon. We will start off with partly cloudy skies, but then clouds will increase throughout the day. A few showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, but most of the rain will hold off until late this evening.
After Monday, we will dry out but we will stay cool. Mostly sunny skies will be in store from Tuesday to Saturday. Highs in the mid to upper 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. We will then gradually warm to the upper 50s Thursday and the low 60s Friday and Saturday.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to be your First Alert on the potential for a freeze Friday night and next week.
