Sunny and Cool Saturday

Good morning! A chilly start with temperatures in the low to upper 30s across the ArkLaTex. You will need the heavier coat out the door and maybe the hat and gloves. We will have lots of sunshine throughout the day today, but don't let that fool you. Highs only in the low 50s in Shreveport, some places to the north may not even get out of the upper 40s. We stay dry today, so no need for the umbrella.