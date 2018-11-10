Sunny and Cool Saturday

Good morning! A chilly start with temperatures in the low to upper 30s across the ArkLaTex. You will need the heavier coat out the door and maybe the hat and gloves. We will have lots of sunshine throughout the day today, but don't let that fool you. Highs only in the low 50s in Shreveport, some places to the north may not even get out of the upper 40s. We stay dry today, so no need for the umbrella.
Clouds will continue to build in throughout the overnight hours tonight. Lows will range from the mid 30s to the low 40s around the areas. So you will still need that heavier coat out the door tomorrow.
Temperatures tomorrow continue to stay in the low 50s in the afternoon. We wills start off with partly cloudy skies, but then clouds will increase. A few showers are possible in the afternoon and evening as our next weather maker moves into the forecast.
A cold front will drop south overnight Sunday and into Monday. Rain will become more widespread during those times and you can expect Monday to be quite a washout. Don't forget the umbrella this day, you will need it! Highs only in the upper 40s, so it will be a cold rain, make sure to bundle up.
After Monday, we will dry out but we will stay cool. Mostly sunny skies will be in store from Tuesday to Friday. Highs in the upper 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. We will then gradually warm to the upper 50s Thursday and the low 60s Friday.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
