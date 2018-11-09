Trailblazing African-American RB Wally Triplett dies at 92

"As the first African-American to be drafted and to play in the National Football League, Wally is one of the true trailblazers in American sports history. He resides among the great men who helped reshape the game as they faced the challenges of segregation and discrimination," the Lions said in a statement. "His contributions date back to his days at Penn State as the Nittany Lions' first African-American starter and varsity letter winner, highlighted by his appearance in the first integrated Cotton Bowl. Wally's legacy also reaches beyond breaking color barriers, having served in the United States Army during the Korean War."