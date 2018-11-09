Randy Sams’ Outreach Center gets new leader

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KSLA) - A new director is now on board for a Texarkana homeless shelter.
For the past 4 months Helen Diggs has served as interim director for the Randy Sams' Outreach Center in Texarkana.
The center's board has now removed the interim to Executive Director.
Diggs has been with the center for the past 5 years working as the residential case manager and manager of client development.
Diggs said in her new position she would like to see the center continue moving in the same course. However during her leadership she hope people will see the center is more than just a homeless shelter.
“(The shelter is) absolutely more than a shelter,” Diggs said. we are here to help some one who finds himself in a situation who needs to back up and regroup and get started again we want to help them help themselves get back on their feet and a lot of times we are able to accomplish that."
Diggs replaces the former director Jennifer Laurent who left to take a job at Shriners Hospital in Shreveport.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.