Police work series of shooting investigations

By Josh Harvison and Lauren Frederick | November 9, 2018 at 6:06 AM CST - Updated November 9 at 8:36 AM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - In a matter of a few hours, Shreveport police have launched two additional shooting investigations.

According to police, officers responded to the 1500 block of 1/2 Abby Street after a person’s home and car was riddled with bullets while they were inside of the home.

No injuries are reported from this incident, and no suspects have been arrested at this time.

A little over 30 minutes later, Shreveport Police were called to the Residence at Riverbend apartments on Quail Creek Road in response to a shooting.

According to authorities, a group of people were sitting in the living room when they noticed a red laser on the wall then shots were fired into the apartment. One person was shot in the knee.

A person in that group grabbed a gun, and shot back striking the suspects that left a trail of blood behind.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark grey or black Chevy Impala.

No arrests have been made as of now.

