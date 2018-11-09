Police work series of shooting investigations

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - In a matter of a few hours, Shreveport police have launched two additional shooting investigations.
According to police, officers responded to the 1500 block of 1/2 Abby Street after a person’s home and car was riddled with bullets while they were inside of the home.
No injuries are reported from this incident, and no suspects have been arrested at this time.
A little over 30 minutes later, Shreveport Police were called to the Residence at Riverbend apartments on Quail Creek Road in response to a shooting.
According to authorities, a group of people were sitting in the living room when they noticed a red laser on the wall then shots were fired into the apartment. One person was shot in the knee.
A person in that group grabbed a gun, and shot back striking the suspects that left a trail of blood behind.
The suspect vehicle is described as a dark grey or black Chevy Impala.
No arrests have been made as of now.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.