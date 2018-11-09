Police identify man wounded in apartment complex shooting

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Police are investigating after a man was injured in shooting Thursday night in Shreveport. It happened around 6 p.m. at the Villa Del Lago apartments, in the 3500 block of Milam Street.
According to Shreveport Police Department’s Cpl. Marcus Hines, 18-year-old Chartavious First was found with a gunshot wound to the lower back in front of the apartment complex. He was taken to the hospital with what was described as non-life threatening injuries by the Shreveport Fire Department.
Several witnesses were interviewed and the matter remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Shreveport Police Investigators at (318) 673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app P3Tips.
