FIRST ALERT: Rain moves out, big chill moves in

Good afternoon! No one will need an umbrella this afternoon. Expect increasing sunshine from northwest to southeast. Despite the increasing sunshine, temperatures will not be very warm today. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s, so keep a heavy jacket handy. Also, a north breeze at 10-15 will make it feel even cooler. Keep in mind, our average high for this time is still near 70 degrees.
You’ll need a heavy jacket this evening. Most places will drop back into the 40s by 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. Most heading to a high school football game will need to add a hot cup of cocoa and a warm blanket to the checklist.
A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for all of our SW AR counties, McCurtain Co., OK and our E TX counties along the I-30 corridor for tonight. The warning will be in effect from midnight until 9 a.m. Freezing temperatures are likely along and north of I-30 tonight. Frost will be possible as far south as I-20. Overnight lows will be in the 30s across the entire area.
The chilly weather isn't going anywhere this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near or just above 50 degrees. Saturday will be the better day for outdoor activities because more clouds and a few showers will be possible on Sunday. Veterans Day is going to be far from a washout, though. The best chance of rain on Sunday will be south of I-20.
Another blast of cold air will arrive late Sunday into Monday. This cold front will bring in more rain and a reinforcing shot of cold air. Highs on Monday will be near 50 degrees. Temperatures will likely not get out of the 40s on Tuesday or Wednesday, despite a ton of sunshine. An area wide freeze will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Happy Friday!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.