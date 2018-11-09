FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning issued for tonight

The Freeze Watch that was issued Thursday afternoon has been upgraded to a Freeze Warning.
The counties highlighted in the graphic below will be under a Freeze Warning from midnight to 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Texas: Bowie, Cass, Camp, Franklin, Morris, Red River and Titus Counties
Arkansas: Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier Counties
Oklahoma: McCurtain County
A cold air mass will settle into the ArkLaTex behind a strong cold front and confidence continues to grow that temperatures across the warning will drop below freezing Friday night into Saturday morning.
Even though temperatures will likely stay above freezing, frost could develop along the I-20 corridor, which includes Shreveport-Bossier, Marshall, Minden and Ruston, Friday night and Saturday morning.
Here’s a look at lows Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures could tumble into the 20s along and north of I-30. The forecast low for Texarkana is 29 degrees. Most places will bottom out in the low to mid 30s along and south of I-20. The forecast low for Shreveport is 37 degrees.
With the first freeze or frost possible, make sure to protect sensitive plants by covering them up or bringing them inside. Also, don’t forget about your pets. Make sure to bring them inside as well or give them a warm, dry shelter and fresh water and food.
Temperatures will likely not be cold enough to burst pipes. Temperatures will only drop a few degrees below freezing for a short period of time. However, it will probably be a good idea to wrap or cover any exterior pipes.
Another cold front will arrive late Sunday into Monday. This front will bring in more rain and a few rumbles of thunder and reinforcing shot of cold air. Temperatures next Tuesday and Wednesday will likely not get out of the 40s.
The first area wide freeze this fall will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to be your First Alert on the potential for a freeze Friday night and next week.
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.