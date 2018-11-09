Diocese of Shreveport: No sexual abuse allegations since inception

I am aware that names of priests who served in north Louisiana prior to 1986 may be disclosed in the public report from the Diocese of Alexandria when they have completed their review. The release of those names and the parishes in which they served may be difficult for many. Some may be surprised to see the name of a priest who served in their parish or who was personally known to them. There may be, no doubt, disappointment and horror with the realization of such unspeakable immorality harming many youth and their families.