Diocese of Shreveport: No sexual abuse allegations since inception

Diocese of Shreveport: No sexual abuse allegations since inception
By KSLA Staff | November 9, 2018 at 5:08 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 9:34 AM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Diocese of Shreveport has released a statement regarding sexual abuse allegations. Since it’s creation by Pope John Paul II in June 1986, no allegations of sexual abuse of a minor by a bishop, priest or deacon have been received.

Because the Diocese of Shreveport was once a part of a larger regional Diocese that covered Central and Northern Louisiana, any records of abuse prior to June 1986 would be with the latter.

Below is a portion of a statement issued by Diocesan Administrator – Very Rev. Peter Mangum, JCL, JV

I am aware that names of priests who served in north Louisiana prior to 1986 may be disclosed in the public report from the Diocese of Alexandria when they have completed their review. The release of those names and the parishes in which they served may be difficult for many. Some may be surprised to see the name of a priest who served in their parish or who was personally known to them. There may be, no doubt, disappointment and horror with the realization of such unspeakable immorality harming many youth and their families.

For the full statement, click here.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.