Diocese of Shreveport: No sexual abuse allegations since inception

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Diocese of Shreveport has released a statement regarding sexual abuse allegations. Since it’s creation by Pope John Paul II in June 1986, no allegations of sexual abuse of a minor by a bishop, priest or deacon have been received.
Because the Diocese of Shreveport was once a part of a larger regional Diocese that covered Central and Northern Louisiana, any records of abuse prior to June 1986 would be with the latter.
Below is a portion of a statement issued by Diocesan Administrator – Very Rev. Peter Mangum, JCL, JV
For the full statement, click here.
