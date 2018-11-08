Columbine victim’s father delivers message of kindness

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - As we learn more about the deadly mass shooting in California, a victim’s father from the Columbine High School massacre, 19 years ago, now travels around the globe with a message of hope and kindness.
In fact, Darrell Scott is speaking at a free community event, sponsored by Bossier Schools, at 6 p.m. on this Thursday, November 8.
It's taking place at the Bossier Instructional Center on Airline Drive in Bossier City.
It has been more than 19 years since the Columbine shooting, which left a dozen students and one teacher dead, at the hands of two teenagers.
Darrell Scott’s daughter Rachel was the first victim, while his son Craig barely escaped with his life.
As Scott speaks to groups now, he recalls how many people told him about his daughter's kindness and the profound impact she had on their lives.
Scott says that inspired him and his family to start "Rachel's Challenge," a non-profit organization which Scott describes as fulfilling his daughter's dream to change the world.
Scott tells us that Rachel's vision was to start a chain reaction of kindness and compassion, especially to students who are bullied or overlooked by others.
Scott explains how he's delivered that message to more than 3 million people, including politicians, educators, along with schools and college campuses.
And Scott concludes he agrees with his daughter Rachel that kindness is the most effective antidote for violence.
Bossier Schools invites neighboring school districts, along with civic and elected leaders and community members to join the event.
