Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana Pageant 2019

LOUISIANA (KSLA) - The Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana program is looking for contestants to compete in its annual pageant.
“We are seeking contestants for our annual pageant,” says Karen Roy, who is the 2018 Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana and the 2019 Ms. Wheelchair America.
The program is looking to provide an opportunity for women of achievement, who utilize wheelchairs to successfully educate and advocate for individuals with disabilities
The Ms. Louisiana Wheelchair pageant will be held on December 1, at the Baton Rouge Rehabilitation Hospital.
All contestants must be a citizen of the United States, must be a Louisiana resident for six months prior to the pageant, be at least 21 years of age and able to fulfill the requirements of a state titleholder, which includes travel within the state, travel to the national pageant and numerous public appearances.
The competition and crowning gala begin at 3:00 p.m.
The pageant is open to women who use a wheelchair for 100% of their mobility.
For more information on the Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana pageant or the Brain Injury Association of Louisiana/Louisiana chapter of United Spinal Association, visit www.biala.org or email Kimberly Hill at kim@biala.org.
